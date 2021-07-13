Cancel
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband of 26-years Sean have begun a 'trial separation'... seven months after she came out as a lesbian

Former Real Housewives Of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean Burke have begun a 'trial separation.'

The couple of more than two-decades revealed they are now parting ways in an emotional Instagram Live on Monday night.

Braunwyn, who came out as a lesbian last year, explained how the pair plan to co-parent their seven children during the 'trial run separation,' revealing she will take the brood to Hawaii for the summer while Sean will rent a home in Newport Beach for the season.

The former couple told fans they are 'putting our children first,' saying: 'What we are doing right now is really healthy for them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ND165_0avsWN8r00
Testing it out: Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband of 26-years Sean Burke announced they are trying a 'trial separation' in an Instagram Live on Monday night

'We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving,' Braunwyn told her some 326k followers. 'We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart.'

The couple has seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, eight, Koa, six, and Hazel, three.

The kids will enjoy 'six or seven' weeks in Kauai with mom before returning to the West Coast.

Depending on how things play out, the exes plan on buying a home where the kids can live full time while the adults split their time 50/50.

'We really want to do what's best for us — we are family, we've been together for 26 years,' Braunwyn, who also recently revealed she is sober after struggling with alcohol, went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaVNl_0avsWN8r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPdFh_0avsWN8r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8yRa_0avsWN8r00
Separate lives: Depending on how things play out, the exes plan on buying a home where the kids can live full time while the adults split their time 50/50

'That's a lot and that's something we don't want to minimize — we want to honor that. I think having some space right now will give us some clarity.'

Meanwhile Sean said he's 'excited about getting my own place' and 'figuring out the rest of our lives.'

Windham-Burke previously spoke about why she wasn't in 'any rush' to officially cut ties with Sean, saying: 'We have been together 26 years so we're not in any rush to get divorced. Eventually, maybe one of us will want to get remarried and of course that would happen.'

'For me, this is the reality version of modern family. We are creating something that we haven't seen. You can be married outside the box and have it work as long as you're happy.'

Braunwyn confirmed she was dating fitness instructor Fernanda Rocha in June. The coach met the reality star when she appeared on season six of RHOC as Tamra Judge's friend.

Windham-Burke chatted about her new relationship at the GUARDaHEART Foundation's Unmasked Heart Disease event last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYuwK_0avsWN8r00
Big brood: The couple has seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, eight, Koa, six, and Hazel, three

'We have been hanging out,' Braunwyn gushed to E! News. 'We are close and she's been an amazing support to me. I'm glad I met her. I will say this: There have been some rumors about when we went from being friends to a little bit more than friends.

'It was after she got divorced so there's nothing salacious like that happening. We've been hanging out for awhile. We didn't become more than friends until recently. She's definitely special.'

Braunwyn noted that Fernanda is a 'very steady, very level-headed force,' qualities she appreciates in a significant other.

'I have a tendency to spiral into over the top emotions as anyone in a reality show should, and she brings me back down to center,' Braunwyn said. 'She's really brought out a softer side of me.

'I've been in the same relationship for most of my life so she's taught me about compromise and meeting someone in the middle.

'I haven't really dated much because I've been with Sean since I was 18. But she's just been patient and understanding and we're having a great time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulO2r_0avsWN8r00
New flame: Braunwyn confirmed she was dating fitness instructor Fernanda Rocha in June, seen June 19th 2021 above 

