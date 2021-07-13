Cancel
TX Gov. Abbott vows to arrest Dem lawmakers who fled state – National & International News – TUE 13Jun2021

By Liz Shiverdecker
 12 days ago

Abbott vows arrest of fugitive Dems. Supply, labor shortages drive biggest price hikes since 2008. Iraq: 2nd deadly hospital explosion since April kills 92. Texas Greg Abbott has called a special session of the state legislature to pass a raft of new voting restrictions. The new laws include restrictions on voting hours and voting by mail. Furthermore, they would ban 24-hour polling places, drive-thru voting and ballot drop boxes. Some of these voting methods were heavily used and expanded in many states for November’s elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Statenewsbrig.com

2 more Texas Dems who fled state to block GOP voting bill get COVID-19

Two more Texas Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, last week to prevent a vote on a Republican voting bill have tested positive for the coronavirus, a report said. The new cases, announced late Sunday by the Texas House Democratic Caucus, are in addition to the three other state Democratic lawmakers on the trip who have already tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas Tribune reported.
Texas StateNewsweek

List of Texas Democrats Who Fled State to Thwart Greg Abbott

At least 50 Democratic state lawmakers fled Texas on Monday in order to deny the legislature the two-thirds quorum required to conduct business, in an effort to prevent Republicans introducing new voting restrictions. There is uncertainty about the exact number of Democratic members of the state's House of Representatives who...
Texas StateJezebel

Texas Democrats Have Fled the State to Block Racist Legislation; National Dems Please Take Note

Democrats in the Texas state legislature have fled the state in an effort to prevent their Republican colleagues from passing an omnibus of voting rights restrictions. With a significant portion of the legislative body now in Washington D.C., Republicans lack the quorum they need to call a vote on the bill, which includes efforts to eliminate drive-through voting, shutter 24-hour polling centers, and further limit absentee voting. As one might expect, most if not all of these measures disproportionately target people of color.
Oregon StatePosted by
Fox News

Oregon GOP lawmakers who fled state in 2019 blast media as 'mouthpiece' for Dems

Oregon state senators spoke out against the actions of the Texas Democrats who fled their state in protest of a recent voting law bill. On Monday, approximately 50 Texas lawmakers fled their own state to block the state legislature from voting on two election reform bills put forth by the state Republicans. Despite various Twitter users slamming them for their behavior, the Texas Democrats received moderate to positive support from their fellow lawmakers and members of the media.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Democrat fears 'rural cop' retaliation for fleeing state

A Texas state representative smeared Texas Republicans and rural state troopers, saying he feared they, or "fanatic[s] of the Republican Party" were under the bidding of Governor Greg Abbott, and would "round up" Texas democrats who fled the state to avoid voting on election legislation. On Sunday, Texas State Representative...
Texas Statekrwg.org

Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two more Texas lawmakers who left their state to hobble efforts to pass new voting restrictions have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising to five the number of infected people in the delegation. State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio said in a statement Sunday that he had tested positive and was quarantining. A person familiar with the delegation tells The Associated Press that the number of infected members has risen to five. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter and requested anonymity.
Businessnationalinterest.org

On Social Security? A Key Change Could Be Coming to How Benefits Are Calculated

One member of Congress has proposed legislation to change how such benefits are calculated. A lot of people are concerned about rising inflation in the present economy, but one group that seems likely to benefit from inflation is Social Security beneficiaries. That’s because of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) built into...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Following up with doctor who questioned Biden at CNN town hall

Cincinnati pediatrician Dr. Nicole Baldwin asked President Biden about the White House’s efforts to crack down on misinformation. Afterward, Baldwin says she was “disappointed” the president didn’t give a more concrete answer about “how they’re planning to hold these individuals and these platforms accountable for the misinformation that they’re spreading.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...

