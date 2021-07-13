TX Gov. Abbott vows to arrest Dem lawmakers who fled state – National & International News – TUE 13Jun2021
Abbott vows arrest of fugitive Dems. Supply, labor shortages drive biggest price hikes since 2008. Iraq: 2nd deadly hospital explosion since April kills 92. Texas Greg Abbott has called a special session of the state legislature to pass a raft of new voting restrictions. The new laws include restrictions on voting hours and voting by mail. Furthermore, they would ban 24-hour polling places, drive-thru voting and ballot drop boxes. Some of these voting methods were heavily used and expanded in many states for November’s elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.nemiss.news
Comments / 0