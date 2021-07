(The Center Square) – California is sending in firefighters to help quell Oregon's Bootleg Fire as the blaze inches ever closer to the interstate border. The 247,000-acre fire has grown at a rapid pace since it was reported on July 6. On Friday, INCIWEB showed the fast-moving inferno has grown to 326 square miles or larger than the landmass of San Diego. The wildfire, which became the nation's most extensive earlier this week, threatens more than 3,000 homes in Klamath County, where all levels of evacuation notices are in place. It is 7% contained.