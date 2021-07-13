Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Melanie George & Ali Rosas-Salas with Thomas Ford

brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past September, Jacob’s Pillow announced that it would expand its curatorial team, adding two women of color—dramaturg and scholar Melanie George and live-performance curator Ali Rosa-Salas—to a powerful entity within the organization. The decision would reflect a larger issue within the dance world: gatekeeping positions are often held by those who uphold a dance culture that values white, Western art forms. But George and Rosa-Salas are deeply invested in pushing against those norms.

brooklynrail.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Artist
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rosas#Pillow#Bipoc#The Duke Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

VA to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for its health workers

The Department of Veterans Affairs will require its front-line health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a move that comes as vaccine mandates from employers are on the rise. “I am doing this because it’s the best way to keep our veterans safe, full stop,” Denis McDonough , the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy