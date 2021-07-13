Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), a customer experience communications platform that empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across a broad range of B2C verticals throughout Latin America, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,538,461 Class A common shares at a public offering price of US$13.00 per share (the "Offering"). The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 1,730,769 Class A common shares from Zenvia at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.