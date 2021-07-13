Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

The Return of Destination Dining with Bourbon Steak Chef Sara Garrant

By Leah LeMoine
phoenixmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA barman perches squat vessels shaped like boater hats atop a row of freshly stirred old-fashioned cocktails. He fires up a kitchen torch and lights each one, letting them smolder for a few moments before lifting the tops to release the sweet perfume of smoke and whiskey. A chef swabs a massive tomahawk steak and a pile of cipollini onions and mushrooms with a butter-drenched sprig of rosemary. She lights a nest of hay resting beneath the feast and covers the whole shebang with a rectangular metal cloche. A few minutes later, the meal makes a dramatic reentry into the dining room amidst a cloud of smoke. A pineapple half is filled with coconut ice cream and doused in rum-soaked fire before being showered with toasted coconut shavings.

