The Return of Destination Dining with Bourbon Steak Chef Sara Garrant

A barman perches squat vessels shaped like boater hats atop a row of freshly stirred old-fashioned cocktails. He fires up a kitchen torch and lights each one, letting them smolder for a few moments before lifting the tops to release the sweet perfume of smoke and whiskey. A chef swabs a massive tomahawk steak and a pile of cipollini onions and mushrooms with a butter-drenched sprig of rosemary. She lights a nest of hay resting beneath the feast and covers the whole shebang with a rectangular metal cloche. A few minutes later, the meal makes a dramatic reentry into the dining room amidst a cloud of smoke. A pineapple half is filled with coconut ice cream and doused in rum-soaked fire before being showered with toasted coconut shavings.