Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belong Acquisition Corp. (BLNGU) (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $150,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BLNGU" and will begin trading on July 23, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLNG" and "BLNGW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.