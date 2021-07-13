Cancel
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

