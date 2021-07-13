Gymnast Simone Biles reveals she met NFL star boyfriend Jonathan Owens after 'sliding into his DMs' - and admits her sister then pushed them together by inviting him on a family vacation

Simone Biles has opened up about meeting her NFL star boyfriend Jonathan Owens, admitting that she slid into his DMs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new cover profile for WSJ. Magazine's July digital issue, the 24-year-old Olympic gymnast recalled seeing the Houston Texans safety on social media and sending him a direct message that started their year-long relationship.

'He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, "Oh, he’s pretty cute," so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later,' she explained.

Candid: Simone Biles, 24, opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, 25, in a new cover story for WSJ. Magazine

Honest: The Olympic gymnast said she thought the Houston Texans safety was 'pretty cute' when she saw him on social media, so she sent him a direct message

Prim and proper: Biles, who is just days away from the Tokyo Olympics, covers WSJ. Magazine's July digital issue in a black tweed jacket with gold buttons

However, it was Biles's sister Adria who pushed them together after about three weeks of watching them flirt. The two athletes were FaceTiming when Adria grabbed Biles's cellphone and invited Owens to join them on a trip to a lake house.

Not only did Owens, 25, come, but he also brought his English bulldog Zeus, who got along swimmingly with Biles's French bulldog Lilo.

The football player got the stamp of approval from the Bileses and was invited to join their Sunday-evening dinners when they started back up again later on in the pandemic.

Owens has been by Biles's side as she trained for the Tokyo Olympics, which will be her second time competing in the Summer Games.

Strike a pose: Biles donned ladylike designer pieces during the cover shoot, which took place at an old home

Being herself: The Olympic gymnast wore her nose ring while posing during the shoot

Superstar: Biles has graced the cover of a number of magazines in recent months in the lead up to the Olympics

When she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, she won four gold medals and one bronze.

Biles admitted in her interview with WSJ. Magazine that there was a part of her that wondered if she would be able to live up to expectations this time around.

'In 2016, I thought I’d hit the peak of my career, and I was like, "How can I get any better than that?"' she recalled. 'And so I was really nervous walking into the gym.'

Biles reminded herself that a decade or so down the line, she would want to know that she at least tried. She also hired new coaches, French-born couple Cecile and Laurent Landi, who have only made her skills more impressive.

Cupid: The gymnast shared that her sister Adria (left) was the one who invited Owens on a trip to lake house with them after watching them flirting for about three weeks

Look of love: Biles and Owens, who met during the pandemic, have been together for over a year

Hilarious: Biles noted that Owens would say she 'slid into his DMS' when they first met

The coaching duo has had the champion focus on her technique while trying complicated moves such as a triple-twisting double somersault on the floor and a Yurchenko double pike — a vault that is so difficult and risky to perform that no female athlete has ever attempted to land it in competition.

'Now I can enjoy my gymnastics. It’s really up to me,' Biles said. 'And that probably also comes along with how many titles I’ve won and everything I’ve established.

'It’s like, OK, well, the facts are on the paper. I feel like now I don’t have to prove anything to anybody…. I’m trying to level up.'

Biles won her first all-around title at the national championships in 2013, and she has been the all-around champion at every competition she's entered since. The athlete said she never expected to stay on top as long as she has.

Support system: Owens has been by Biles's side as she trained for the Tokyo Olympics

Champion: Biles blew away the competition at the Olympic trials last month. She's pictured competing on the floor exercise at the event

Veteran: Biles (pictured after being named to Team USA) will lead the six-woman U.S. Olympic Team when the competition starts on July 25

'I wouldn’t say I thought '13 was a fluke. But I was like, "Oh, whatever, I won; next year somebody else will be the winner,"' she said. 'And then '14 happened and I won, and I was like, "Oh, my gosh; what is happening?" And then '15 happened, and I was like, "Who am I? This could be really good. I could make the Olympic team!"'

Biles blew away the competition at the Olympic trials in June, and she is just days away from the Tokyo Games, where she will lead the six-woman U.S. Olympic Team when the competition starts on July 25.

She is already looking to the future, although she doesn't know what her life without gymnastics will look like.

'I feel like for all these years I’ve kind of let gymnastics do the talking, and I’ve kind of stamped my position there,' she said. 'So at the end of the day, I can say I’ve done it all, and more.'