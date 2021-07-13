Cancel
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2021. Monthly Cash Distributions:. Common Stock: $0.0451 per share of common stock for...

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

