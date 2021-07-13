Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NADSAQ: CRBU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 19,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Caribou. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses payable by Caribou, are expected to be $304.0 million. In addition, Caribou has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.