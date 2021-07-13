Cancel
Bellefontaine, OH

Three teens indicted from 2019 Thanksgiving Eve double homicide

peakofohio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree area teens have been indicted for the double homicide that happened on Thanksgiving Eve in 2019 at 601 W. Columbus Avenue in Bellefontaine. The Logan County Grand Jury convened Tuesday and indicted Ethan Grim, 19, Josiah Bush, 18, and Elijah Barrett, 17, all from Urbana, on the following charges: complicity to aggravated burglary (F1), complicity to aggravated robbery (F1), complicity to kidnapping (F1), two counts of complicity to felonious assault (F2), and two counts of complicity to murder.

