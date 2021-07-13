Dakshidin Corporation (OTC: DKSC) Relaunches Updated Whitechapelholdingsusa.com & Laughingfrogs.com Websites

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTC: NHHHF), a Canadian-based growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, today announced that it has hired Canadian-based AndrÃ© Mech as a strategic carbon credit and emissions reduction specialist. Since 2001, Mech has advised worldwide organizations and governments focused on sustainability, energy efficiency and carbon reduction. As one of the sector's most knowledgeable emissions reduction and carbon credit specialists, he has assessed the emission profiles of hundreds of technologies. "We are delighted that AndrÃ© has joined us," said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. "His expertise is already helping to guide us as we make critical decisions about the technologies we choose to develop and our market entry strategies. His analysis of our first productÂ -Â carbon-free ammonia - is providing valuable insights into where and how we can have the most impact, looking at it sector by sector. He is also conducting due diligence on a possible new acquisition and providing counsel on the best way forward regarding carbon credits."