(Saint Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says no-interest loans are now available for farmers whose operations are suffering from the lack of rainfall. The MDA's Rural Finance Authority board determined that an emergency exists in Minnesota due to drought. State Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen said, "this zero-interest loan program is especially important for farmers whose crops and livestock are suffering from the drought and were not insured or were underinsured.” The funds can be used to help repair or replace farm buildings, septic and water systems, to replace seed, fertilizer, and feed, or livestock and poultry.