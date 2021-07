If the Buffalo Bills hope to make it to the Super Bowl in 2021, a large part of their hopes rest on seeing the pass rush improve beyond last season’s efforts. The Bills won’t make it to the championship if Patrick Mahomes can sit back in the pocket and pick apart Buffalo’s secondary. Key to their improvement will be Greg “Groot” Rousseau, the youngest player on the team. Rousseau, Buffalo’s newest first-round pick, nestles into seventh place on our “Top 10 25-and-under” list between the successful professionals above him and the players with more ups and downs below him.