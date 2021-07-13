Brevard School Board Superintendent Report
At this morning's school board meeting, Superintendent Mark Mullins presented his Superintendent Report which showed the performance rates and attendance of different student demographics over the last five years. Demographics such as race/ethnicity, English Language Learners, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students were included. The study found student achievement gaps in some groups across subjects of language arts, math, science and social studies based on test scores.
