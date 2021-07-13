Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Streaming Giants For Your Watchlist
With earnings season fast approaching and consumer spending rising, investors could be eyeing some of the top performers from 2020. Among this group of stocks, video streaming stocks could be in focus in the stock market now. For starters, some would argue that the streaming industry is the future of home entertainment. This would be the case seeing as cord-cutting trends persist even as the economy reopens. Not to mention, the current pandemic has and continues to accelerate this transition globally. For consumers, streaming platforms offer more curated and affordable content compared to conventional TV. Because of all this, it would not surprise me if investors are keen on streaming stocks now.kokomoperspective.com
Comments / 0