Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Streaming Giants For Your Watchlist

After this week’s incredible recovery in the market that obliterated any bears who were caught offsides, there are several stocks breaking out to new highs that could be worth a look at this time. Breakouts are always a great way to gauge the overall level of bullishness in the market, which is why it's so nice to see some of the biggest names in the market making constructive moves after plenty of negative sentiment dominating headlines on Monday. What’s nice about buying stocks at breakout levels is that there is little to no overhead resistance, which means they could trend nicely if they can hold onto their gains at new highs.