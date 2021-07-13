Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Audible Inks Deal With Laura Dern And Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures

By Rosa Escandon
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Audible has signed a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. The deal includes the two executive producing podcast projects along with Jason Weinberg and Steven Nossokoff of Untitled Entertainment. While not much is known about their upcoming podcast projects, Audible has already made a slate of original podcasts such as Elizabeth Banks’ My Body, My Podcast and Conan O’Brien’s A Total Switch Show, a show under the Team Coco banner performed by Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

251K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Lea Thompson
Person
Elizabeth Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaywalker Pictures#Untitled Entertainment#Team Coco#Audible Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Queen Latifah Inks First-Look Podcast Deal With Audible

Legendary rapper/actress/producer Queen Latifah and her business partner Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit are partnering with Audible to produce a series of exclusive podcasts, Variety reports. In the multi-project first-look development deal, one of the upcoming projects under the deal is Queen Latifah’s “Unity in the Community.” The project is a...
CelebritiesBusiness Insider

Award-Winning Artist and Activist Laura Dern to Join the Mainstage at Blackbaud's bbcon 2021 Virtual Conference

The tech conference for a better world will take place Oct. 13–15 as a free, virtual event. CHARLESTON, S.C., July 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB),the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that award-winning actor, producer and activist Laura Dern will take the mainstage at bbcon 2021 Virtual, the tech conference for a better world. This year's conference will again be free and virtual, making the event globally accessible, Oct. 13–15. Dern will speak during the opening session.
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Jaywalker Studios

Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Studios. Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Studios, the company said on Monday. As part of the deal, Dern and…
MoviesDeadline

Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern And Dondald Sutherland Among Those Joining Environmental Animated Pic ‘Ozi’

Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern, Donald Sutherland, Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul and Dean-Charles Chapman are set join the ensemble cast of the upcoming animated pic Ozi. Stenberg will voice the film’s title character, Dern will voice her mother, Sutherland will voice and albino crocodile, Hounsou voices Ozi’s father, Chapman voices Chance, Ozi’s guide and RuPaul voices Gurd, Mr Smiley’s son and heir.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Laura Dern

Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, the company said on Monday. As part of the deal, Dern and…. Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Florian Zeller’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Netflix extends deal for animation films with Universal Pictures

July 13 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures are extending a multi-year exclusive rights deal in the United States for animated film franchises such as “Minions” and “Puss in Boots”, the streaming giant said on Tuesday. Netflix’s rights to stream these popular movies, which are made by...
TV & VideosBlack Hills Pioneer

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Nicole Kidman Flaunts Short Hair In Apple TV+ Series 'Roar' On-Set Photo

Actress Nicole Kidman flaunted her new hair in a photo taken on the set of her upcoming Apple TV+ series "Roar." In the photo, posted on Instagram Wednesday evening, the 54-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning as she wore a blue sweater and flaunted her short hairstyle. She raised her left hand up, pointing toward the sky, and showed her right profile to the camera.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson Join Annette Bening and Bryan Cranston in 'Jerry and Marge Go Large' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Jerry and Marge Go Large,” announced recently as one of the first original films at the ViacomCBS streaming platform, is from director David Frankel. The film tells the remarkable true story of how retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston) discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins $27 million dollars and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers: Release date, cast and more

Nicole Kidman has reunited with Big Little Lies and The Undoing show-runner David E Kelley for their next sure-fire hit, Nine Perfect Strangers. The eight-part series is adapted from the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty, who is serving as an executive producer, and as writer on one episode. Big Little Lies was also based on the book of the same title by Moriarty, who again, worked closely with Kidman and Kelley on the award-winning adaptation.
MoviesDeadline

‘Nobody’ Filmmaker Ilya Naishuller & His Versus Pictures Ink With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller and his production company Versus Pictures. Naishuller recently directed Universal’s pandemic R-rated hit Nobody which turned Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul thespian Bob Odenkirk into an action feature leading man. The pic, made for $16M before P&A, opened to No. 1...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The L Word’ Showrunner Inks Showtime Overall Deal

Marja-Lewis Ryan will create new projects for the premium cable network. The L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan is putting down roots at Showtime. Ryan, who was recruited following a massive search for a showrunner of The L Word update, has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the premium cable network. Under the pact, Ryan will develop new TV projects exclusively for Showtime. The news comes ahead of the second season of The L Word: Generation Q, which is poised to return in early August.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Joey King Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

After starring in one of the streamer’s best-known film franchises, The Kissing Booth, Joey King, and her production company, All the King’s Horses, have inked a first-look pact with Netflix. Via the deal, the Emmy nominee will develop and produce feature film content for Netflix, which will release the third...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller to star Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons

Netflix has picked up Windfall, a new thriller starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons. The movie is described as a Hitchcockian thriller and it will follow a couple who arrive at their vacation home to find it's been robbed. Deadline reports that the streamer secured the movie in a major 8-figure dollar deal. It wrapped filming earlier this year.
Elite Daily

How Costume Designer Brenda Cooper Ensured The Nanny's Fashion Would Live Forever

Like it or not, we were — and still are — one nation under Fran Fine, fashionable and with miniskirts and big hair for all. It’s undeniable Fran’s fearless ‘fits on The Nanny delivered style lesson after style lesson, influencing even recent fashion trends in an enormous way. Through a fervent commitment to styling few other people have, Emmy-award winning stylist Brenda Cooper, the mastermind behind the TV show’s most iconic looks, singlehandedly disrupted the fashion world and empowered people to tailor-make their own version of The Nanny’s style and flair. And it’s largely Cooper’s approach to fashion and styling that has allowed the show’s wardrobe undying appreciation from fashion lovers even now, as The Nanny landed on HBO Max in April and its costumes experience new life and admiration across social media.
MoviesSFGate

'The Hating Game,' Starring 'Pretty Little Liars' Actor Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell, Picked Up by Vertical for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has signed a deal with Mister Smith Entertainment for North American distribution rights to romantic comedy “The Hating Game,” which stars “Pretty Little Liars” actor Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell, who also appeared with her in “Fantasy Island.” Vertical is planning to give it a theatrical release later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy