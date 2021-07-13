Audible Inks Deal With Laura Dern And Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures

Like it or not, we were — and still are — one nation under Fran Fine, fashionable and with miniskirts and big hair for all. It’s undeniable Fran’s fearless ‘fits on The Nanny delivered style lesson after style lesson, influencing even recent fashion trends in an enormous way. Through a fervent commitment to styling few other people have, Emmy-award winning stylist Brenda Cooper, the mastermind behind the TV show’s most iconic looks, singlehandedly disrupted the fashion world and empowered people to tailor-make their own version of The Nanny’s style and flair. And it’s largely Cooper’s approach to fashion and styling that has allowed the show’s wardrobe undying appreciation from fashion lovers even now, as The Nanny landed on HBO Max in April and its costumes experience new life and admiration across social media.