Audible Inks Deal With Laura Dern And Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures
Audible has signed a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. The deal includes the two executive producing podcast projects along with Jason Weinberg and Steven Nossokoff of Untitled Entertainment. While not much is known about their upcoming podcast projects, Audible has already made a slate of original podcasts such as Elizabeth Banks’ My Body, My Podcast and Conan O’Brien’s A Total Switch Show, a show under the Team Coco banner performed by Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson.www.forbes.com
