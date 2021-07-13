Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

No Reasonable Cause for Late Filing and Payment Even Though Attorney Embezzled Funds Meant to Pay the Tax from the Client and Did Not File the Returns

By Ed Zollars, CPA
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that a taxpayer did not have reasonable cause for late filing of his tax returns when the attorney he had hired to handle such affairs while the taxpayer was incarcerated had embezzled the funds meant to be used to pay the taxes and had not filed the returns in question.[1] The case illustrates just how difficult it is for a taxpayer to escape such penalties by claiming reliance on a tax professional, even when that professional has intentionally misled the taxpayer about having filed the returns in question.

www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Tax Filing#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Poa#The Us Supreme Court#The District Court#I R C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Forces Rewrite of Social Security Attorneys’ Fee Rules

The Social Security Administration must change its procedures for paying attorneys’ fees in disability benefit disputes to allow payments to law firms and payments for work done by lawyers who later join the government, the First Circuit held. The administration’s requirement that attorneys’ fees be paid to individual attorneys and...
TechnologyGizmodo

25 States Are Forcing Face Recognition on People Filing for Unemployment

We acclimatize to dangerous tech creep in a series of fuck-it moments until the point at which we realize a foreseeably bad network is so pervasive, we reluctantly adopt it and move on. There was a time when social media, Amazon shopping, and home surveillance seemed optional—until they weren’t. Now in many states, you’ll have to surrender a faceprint to a private face recognition program in order to access basic government services like unemployment insurance. We’ve been here before.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Robinhood asks judge to toss payment for order flow lawsuit

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets asked a federal judge in Oakland to end a lawsuit alleging the online trading platform committed securities fraud by getting paid to send customer orders to other broker-dealers. The motions filed on Tuesday urged U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to dismiss or deny class action...
Monroe County, WVWest Virginia Record

Tax expert: 'How in the hell did she sell that house with a lien filed against it?'

UNION – The $8 million lien filed against the daughter of Gov. Jim Justice also was filed in Monroe County. Earlier this week, The West Virginia Record reported about a federal tax lien filed March 26 in Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk’s office by the Internal Revenue Service against Jill Justice Long. While the filing provides little information other than numbers, it does show all of the liens listed are for personal income taxes for Justice Long, who now is president of The Greenbrier resort.
Kearney, NEKSNB Local4

Kearney business owner sentenced for filing false tax returns

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney business owner has been sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns. Nebraska U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Thomas Hird, 67, to 2 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release with special conditions. There is no parole in the federal system. Hird was ordered to pay $83,063 in restitution.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court deals another blow to landlords on eviction freeze

An Atlanta-based federal appeals court on Wednesday dealt another blow to landlords seeking to end a nationwide eviction freeze put in place amid the pandemic. The ruling by a divided three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Economybctv.org

IRS readies refunds for unemployment compensation overpayments

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday it will issue another round of refunds this week to nearly 4 million taxpayers who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation received last year. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which became law in March, excluded up to $10,200 in 2020...
Lawbitcoin.com

NCLA Files Appeal Against the IRS — Law Firm Claims Tax Agency Unlawfully Seizes Crypto Data of Thousands

On Friday, the public interest law firm New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) filed an opening brief in the cryptocurrency case of James Harper v. Charles P. Rettig. The NCLA argues that Harper’s Fourth and Fifth Amendment constitutional rights were violated by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The U.S. tax agency is accused of obtaining Harper’s information from crypto asset exchanges without valid subpoenas or statutory limitations.
New Orleans, LAL'Observateur

New Orleans man charged with aiding in filing false taxes

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Leroi G. Jackson, age 49, of New Orleans, was charged today by a bill of information with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
Income Taxcurrentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

Taxpayer Fails in Attempt to Use the Cohan Rule to Obtain a Deduction

In the case of Fagenboym v. Commissioner [1] we see a taxpayer unsuccessfully attempt to make use of the most-cited case in federal income tax cases—the case of Cohan v. Commissioner, 39 F.2d 540 (2d Cir. 1930). For those who aren’t familiar with the Cohan case, the case involved vaudeville...
Income TaxPosted by
Money

6 Possible Reasons Your Child Tax Credit Payment Is the Wrong Amount

The first of six advanced child tax credit payments hit millions of parents’ bank accounts yesterday, providing them with up to $300 per child for the month of July. But many people received less (or sometimes more!) than what they thought they were eligible for. The White House and the IRS did send out letters disclosing how much money families could expect to receive, but in some cases, parents ended up with payments that conflicted with their own calculations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy