No Reasonable Cause for Late Filing and Payment Even Though Attorney Embezzled Funds Meant to Pay the Tax from the Client and Did Not File the Returns

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that a taxpayer did not have reasonable cause for late filing of his tax returns when the attorney he had hired to handle such affairs while the taxpayer was incarcerated had embezzled the funds meant to be used to pay the taxes and had not filed the returns in question.[1] The case illustrates just how difficult it is for a taxpayer to escape such penalties by claiming reliance on a tax professional, even when that professional has intentionally misled the taxpayer about having filed the returns in question.