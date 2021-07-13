Cancel
Oakland County, MI

Waterford Daughters of the American Revolution chapter hosts summer picnic

By Sharon Longman
The Oakland Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waterford Lydia Barnes Potter Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, hosted more than 100 members and guests at an Oakland County picnic on June 12, at The Oakland History Center. The MI State Board was well represented by five Oakland County members. All seven Oakland County Regents attended with members from their chapters including Piety Hill, Sashabaw Plains, Ezra Parker, Stoney Creek, Three Flags and Grand River Trail.

