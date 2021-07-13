BREAKING: Suspect charged in Lyle July 4 Fire

The man accused of setting the Hopkins Fire in Mendocino County in September will stand trial, despite his defense arguing that he is not mentally competent. During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the defense team for 20-year-old Devin Lamar Johnson argued that Johnson was mentally incapable of helping to defend himself against the charges of arson. Johnson acted oddly throughout the proceeding blurting out “I’m trying to go to Disneyland” on two separate occasions and standing a couple of times while the judge spoke, only to be seated by deputies next to him. Judge Keith Faulder ordered a trial and scheduled an arraignment for December 1st as well as a review of Johnson’s medical evaluation. Johnson is believed to have started the Hopkins Fire which burned 257 acres and destroyed over 30 homes.
Comments / 0