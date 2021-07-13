CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Suspect charged in Lyle July 4 Fire

By Jacob Bertram, Columbia Gorge News
 2021-07-13

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old man received a criminal citation for using illegal fireworks near the Lyle sandbar, which investigators are pointing to as the cause of the fire that sparked on the west side of town on Independence Day last Sunday. Multiple witnesses saw the fireworks discharge and caught the act...

