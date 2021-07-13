Grocery pulls plans to move to Hood River

Natural Grocers company, based in Lakewood, Colo., has decided not to open a new store in the old Hood River News building, 419 State St., according to Pamela Lipshitz, director of Public Relations for Natural Grocers. The store was due to open this July or August, and would have been their 15th Oregon store. They have stores in Gresham, Portland and Bend. Natural Grocers would have provided a store with natural and organic options within the downtown neighborhood area, bringing the building back to its original use in the 1950s, when it was the Safeway grocery store.