Kingsville, TX

The City of Kingsville Health Department will begin spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday, July 13th and continue their efforts ‪through Thursday, July 15th.

By Derek Williams
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Kingsville Health Department will begin spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday, July 13th and continue their efforts ‪through Thursday, July 15th. Mosquito spraying will take place ‪from 8 p.m. to midnight. Please take precautions around your home and remove standing water, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, use mosquito repellant...

