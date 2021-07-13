The City of Kingsville Health Department will begin spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday, July 13th and continue their efforts through Thursday, July 15th.
The City of Kingsville Health Department will begin spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday, July 13th and continue their efforts through Thursday, July 15th. Mosquito spraying will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight. Please take precautions around your home and remove standing water, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, use mosquito repellant...www.cityofkingsville.com
Comments / 0