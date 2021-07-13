GOrge Pass expanded: Transportation programs in Hood River, Klickitat, Wasco and Skamania counties team up

Transportation programs in Hood River, Klickitat, Wasco and Skamania counties have teamed up to give travelers unlimited access to the Columbia River Gorge. The annual GOrge Pass has expanded to schedule drops at numerous locations including Portland, Vancouver, Multnomah Falls, Hood River and The Dalles. The pass will offer unlimited rides on set routes for a flat fee of $30 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 17. The pass is available for purchase on your smartphone at GorgePass.com or at in-person at the CAT, The Link, MATS and Skamania County Transit offices. Details and directions are also available on GorgePass.com. If you are employed in downtown Hood River, you are eligible for a free pass. Discounts are available for low-income residents as well.