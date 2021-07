Prime minister Boris Johnson has been made exempt from compulsory self-isolation by a daily contact testing pilot scheme after he has potentially been exposed to Covid-19.He will continue to work from Downing Street on “essential government business” without having to self-isolate, a Number 10 spokesman said.It comes after he had a lengthy meeting with health secretary Sajid Javid on Friday. On Saturday, Mr Javid announced that he has tested positive for the virus.Rishi Sunak has also been contacted by Test and Trace, and was similarly allowed to escape self-isolation. But after the ministers’ exemption was criticised, the chancellor pulled out...