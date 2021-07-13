Watch: Former Beyoncé Dancer Turned Filmmaker Tajana Bunton-Williams Debuts Short Film ‘Back Beat’ Spotlighting Black Dance Culture

"And I truly believe that a mind is a terrible to thing to waste!" In an overwhelmingly white classroom, an isolated and Black middle school student struggles with the pressure of being the only Black voice during an uncomfortable in-class reading activity. Jim is a short film written and directed by filmmaker Chris Black, who tragically passed away in 2019 just after a festival premiere. Short of the Week was given permission from Black's family to posthumously debut the film online. "A thought-provoking satire, Black's debut short gleefully dives into a series of hot-button American cultural issues in a potent comedy of racial cringe." It involves the iconically troubled "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" novel, commenting on America's racist past (and present). Starring AJ Hudson as Charles, Kalina McCreery as the teacher, Julio Montoro as Jim. Black stated he wanted to explore how "there is an absurdity to black life." It's a must see 6-min short.