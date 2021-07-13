Young Brookneal baseball players advance through state tournament games

Brookneal Minor League All Stars started their State Tournament Friday July 9th against Amelia. The boys got off to an early start, scoring 3 runs in the 1st and another in the 2nd. Amelia battled back tying the game in the top half of the 3rd inning. However Brookneal bounced right back in the bottom half to regain the lead 5-4, pulling away in the 5th inning after scoring six more runs and winning the game 11-4. Brookneal tallied 13 hits in the game, with Coin Elder, Corbin Mason, Ayden Jackson, Brayden Eubank, and Brodie Herndon each having multiple hits. Brodie Herndon led the team with runs batting in with 3. Brady Terry, Corbin Mason, and Colin Elder shared time on the mound, each having a solid performance.