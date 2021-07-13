Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookneal, VA

Young Brookneal baseball players advance through state tournament games

By Kurt Mason, Special to the Altavista Journal
theunionstar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookneal Minor League All Stars started their State Tournament Friday July 9th against Amelia. The boys got off to an early start, scoring 3 runs in the 1st and another in the 2nd. Amelia battled back tying the game in the top half of the 3rd inning. However Brookneal bounced right back in the bottom half to regain the lead 5-4, pulling away in the 5th inning after scoring six more runs and winning the game 11-4. Brookneal tallied 13 hits in the game, with Coin Elder, Corbin Mason, Ayden Jackson, Brayden Eubank, and Brodie Herndon each having multiple hits. Brodie Herndon led the team with runs batting in with 3. Brady Terry, Corbin Mason, and Colin Elder shared time on the mound, each having a solid performance.

www.theunionstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Hill, VA
City
Brookneal, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Brookneal Minor League#State Tournament#Coin Elder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy