Baylor study evaluates biodiversity impacts of alternative energy strategies

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (July 13, 2021) - Climate change mitigation efforts have led to shifts from fossil-fuel dependence to large-scale renewable energy. However, renewable energy sources require significant land and could come at a cost to ecosystems. A new study led by Ryan McManamay, Ph.D., assistant professor of environmental science at Baylor University, evaluates potential conflicts between alternative energy strategies and biodiversity conservation.

#Renewable Energy#Biodiversity#Alternative Energy#Baylor University#Land Use
