88 Grams of Meth Laced With Fentanyl

A Macon County man is behind bars after a search of his home led to approximately 88 grams of methamphetamine laced with Fentanyl. According to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, 54-year-old Michael Romines has been the subject of an ongoing investigation, and a search warrant for his home was recently obtained thanks to evidence collected by detectives and a traffic stop made by Deputy Josh Meador on Sunday morning, July 12.