It was a really tough week for the corn market. We dropped though support and all the charts look quit negative. There was some rain on the radar for the dry areas of the Midwest that were very dry so maybe it is understandable? But then why did beans hold much better than corn? It could be that traders assumed that with this rain the corn crop is "made" while the key month for soybeans is in August. In addition it was not a general rain, there were winners and losers.