Riverside University Health System-Medical Center (RUHS-MC) was recently designated as a Level-1 Trauma Center by the County of Riverside Emergency Medical Services Agency (REMSA). The Level 1 designation is in addition to verification by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma (ACS COT) earlier this year, making RUHS-MC the first of its kind to hold both distinctions in Riverside County. Level 1 is the highest level of designation given to trauma centers and attests that the facility has all necessary resources immediately available to provide critically injured patients with the highest level of quality health care. REMSA is responsible for ensuring that hospitals meet the trauma center requirements specified in the California Health and Safety Code. Patients who suffer a.