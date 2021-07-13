Cancel
Holdout Countries to Remain in OECD Tax Negotiations: Official

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seven countries that haven’t signed onto a global tax deal are remaining involved in the negotiations, an OECD official said. “All of the countries, the seven countries that have so far not signed on to the statement, have indicated that they intend to continue to work constructively through the Inclusive Framework through this next phase of the project,” Grace Perez-Navarro, deputy director of the OECD’s Center for Tax Policy and Administration, said Tuesday. “We will expect that by the end they will be joining as well.”

