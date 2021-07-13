Holdout Countries to Remain in OECD Tax Negotiations: Official

The Government of Pedro Sánchez insists on the tax blow to the Spanish in full economic recovery after the impact of the coronavirus crisis. In the document of the Framework Presentation presented this Saturday as a basis for debate for the 40 Congress that the PSOE will celebrate in Valencia in October, the Socialists make it clear that “in the first place, with the aim of raising revenue” and to achieve this they want, among other things, to carry out a thorough review of the corporate tax, in which they intend to set a minimum effective rate, which should also be accompanied by a notable simplification of tax incentives.