So far in 2021, Kathryn Hahn has been part of a massively successful Marvel TV series (WandaVision), beaten Justin Bieber on the charts (WandaVision’s theme song, “Agatha All Along,” hit No. 1 on iTunes), been nominated for an Emmy, and jetted off to Greece to film Knives Out 2. Considering what Hahn and the rest of us have been up to for the last year and change, it’s now a bit of a different world for the prolific actress, who will also appear in the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door alongside Will Ferrell this fall. But in addition to shooting scenes for Knives Out, Hahn is also a spokesperson for 9 Elements, a line of laundry and home-care products made with vinegar and plant-based ingredients that the actress actually uses, even when she’s away from home.