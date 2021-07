Gambrell signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Sharks on Thursday. Gambrell isn't exactly a key cog on the offensive end of the ice, tallying a combined 23 points over the last two seasons, but he does hold some value in leagues that count hits and blocked shots. His willingness to lay his body on the line likely also played a role in the team's desire to retain the restricted free agent for another campaign. Per Cap Friendly, he will be a restricted free agent again next offseason.