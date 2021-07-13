Fujitsu Launches All-in-One Scanner and Multi-Cloud Management Service
Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. has announced EdgeXperience Capture Service, an industry-first Imaging Solution as a Service (ISaaS) public cloud offering that accelerates data-driven digital transformation to meet the challenges of today’s distributed business environment. Built on the intelligent, scalable and secure PaperStream NX Manager - Cloud, EdgeXperience Capture Service allows businesses to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, scale as needed and implement with minimal disruption.www.cpapracticeadvisor.com
Comments / 0