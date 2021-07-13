Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Fujitsu Launches All-in-One Scanner and Multi-Cloud Management Service

cpapracticeadvisor.com
 14 days ago

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. has announced EdgeXperience Capture Service, an industry-first Imaging Solution as a Service (ISaaS) public cloud offering that accelerates data-driven digital transformation to meet the challenges of today’s distributed business environment. Built on the intelligent, scalable and secure PaperStream NX Manager - Cloud, EdgeXperience Capture Service allows businesses to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, scale as needed and implement with minimal disruption.

www.cpapracticeadvisor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Service#Microsoft Sharepoint#Microsoft Onedrive#Cloud Storage#Paperstream Nx#Sharepoint Online#Edge Imaging Technology#Product Marketing#Sharepoint Syntex#Teams#Semantik Invoice#Ephesoft#Erp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Software
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

Acquia Launches China Managed Services

Digital experience company Acquia has launched its new China Managed Services offering, which delivers digital experiences to China audiences through the premier managed Drupal service in the country. Multinational organizations can leverage Acquia’s world-class service and Drupal expertise, while operating from within China. We launched our China Managed Services offering,...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Multi-cloud environments creating additional security challenges

Tripwire announced the results of a research report that evaluated cloud security practices across enterprise environments in 2021. Conducted by Dimensional Research, the survey evaluated the opinions of 314 security professionals with direct responsibility for the security of public cloud infrastructure within their organization. According to the research, 73% currently...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

XpConnect® Platform Now Runs on Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Xpediant Digital, the leader in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) to Veeva Integrations, announces a new product integration between XpConnect® Platform and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service. This integration was built for those companies running AEM as a Cloud Service and require an ability to Integrate and Automate your AEM to Veeva ecosystem. This solution drives time to market and costs down from Creative Design through Publishing for email, web and IVA channel content. Now our products work across all Adobe AEM installations.
Softwarevmware.com

VMware Cloud Provider Lifecycle Manager

VMware Cloud Provider Lifecycle Manager simplifies the operational experience by providing a comprehensive solution to deploy, upgrade, configure, and manage the VMware Cloud Provider products. To enable tasks for VMware Cloud Provider products, VMware Cloud Provider Lifecycle Manager provides REST APIs. To deploy and manage a VMware Cloud Provider product,...
ComputersStamford Advocate

StorageOS Provides Civo with Cloud Native Storage to Support Lightning-Fast Managed Kubernetes Development and Deployment Service

LONDON (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, today announced that the company has provided Civo with persistent cloud native storage volumes to support its managed Kubernetes services. Civo considered several storage vendors, including OpenEBS, Portworx, and Rook. But StorageOS was ultimately selected because it delivered on several essential MSP requirements — performance, data safety, competitive pricing, and round-the-clock support.
Softwarenotebookcheck.net

Microsoft is launching the Windows 365 cloud OS service this August

The hybrid OS running on the Azure cloud infrastructure will only be available for enterprise clients through a monthly paid subscription. At launch, users will be able to create Windows 10 instances, with the possibility to add Windows 11 instances once the new OS is officially released. The increased storage and processing power scalability should help enterprises drastically reduce computer hardware-related costs.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Wipro Invests $1 Bn to Expand Cloud Transformation Capability And Launches Wipro FullStride Cloud Services

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Global information technology, consulting, and business process services company Wipro Limited, announced on Tuesday the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions, and partnerships over the next three years. As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings, and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients.
Las Vegas, NVaithority.com

DSP Group And Cloud Of Things Collaborate To Introduce A Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway Based On DSP Group’s ULE Module

Both companies to demonstrate at ISC West the resulting combination of reliable wireless connectivity and easily deployable, cost-effective IoT-based sensing and analytics for the smart home or office. DSP Group, Inc. a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Cloud of Things, a developer...
TechnologyCIO

Making an impact with Cloud Data Management

As consumers and customers, we are accustomed to easy, intuitive, and superfast transactions driven by data. Therefore, businesses have the various challenges of managing and mining the data they produce and use, but also ensuring that their digital experience is 100% reliable for their customers — so the chain of trust is never broken.In this new eBook learn how companies like Volvo Car BeLux, Southampton Football Club, Hendrix Genetics and others tackle those challenges with Cloud Data Management.
TechnologyInfoworld

Guiding Customers on their Path to Modernization Through Migration and Managed Services for VMware Cloud on AWS

Effectual is a cloud and security-focused company that offers managed and professional services to help customers enable IT modernization and mitigate risk. They offer deep expertise in managing modern cloud environments for public and private sector organizations across VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and native AWS.Effectual has designed a portfolio of services for every step of the IT modernization journey:
Softwaremartechseries.com

Annex Cloud Announces Launch of All-New Loyalty Partner Portal

Loyalty Has Become a Business-critical Strategy, Annex Cloud Delivers Purpose-built Resources that Empower Partners to Help Organizations Drive Lasting Growth. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced individualized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced the launch of its all-new Loyalty Partner Portal. This go-to website is designed for Annex Cloud’s global network of more than 100 partners to help their global enterprise clients accelerate their retention growth strategies with Annex Cloud’s purpose-built modular, omnichannel loyalty solution.
ComputersCIO

VMware Cloud on AWS With Managed Cloud Volumes

Bridge the gap between private and public clouds to run applications across private, public, and hybrid cloud environments. With Managed NetApp Cloud Volumes for VMware Cloud™ on AWS, you get a fully managed, globally available, cloud-attached storage solution that integrates natively as a datastore with VMware Cloud on AWS.
Computersdataversity.net

Master Data Management on Cloud Journey

Click to learn more about co-author Kelvin Looi. Click to learn more about co-author Mike Ashwell. Most companies are either considering cloud, if not on a cloud adoption journey already. If you are responsible for Master Data Management (MDM) in your company, you are likely considering moving or implementing MDM on the cloud. Although there are still some challenges and kinks to work out in cloud technology, there are cost efficiencies, agility benefits, and many other advantages that should be driving you to look at cloud as a base for your current and future MDM implementations.
ComputersVentureBeat

Dremio launches data lake service running on AWS cloud

Dremio today launched a cloud service that creates a data lake based on an in-memory SQL engine that launches queries against data stored in an object-based storage system. The goal is to make it easier for organizations to take advantage of the data lake, dubbed Dremio Cloud, without having to employ an internal IT team to manage it, said Tomer Shiran, chief product officer for Dremio. An organization can now start accessing Dremio Cloud in as little as five minutes, he said.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Fujitsu UH-X series of lightweight laptops launched in India

Fujitsu, the Japanese tech giant, entered the Indian laptop market today with the launch of two thin and light machines — the Fujitsu UH-X and UH-X Convertible. While FCCL (Fujitsu Client Computing Limited) is a joint venture between Fujitsu and Lenovo, the Indian operation will be independent of the latter. The company is hoping to get a piece of the growing premium laptop segment with computers that focus on design and craftsmanship. In fact, the Fujifilm UH-X is India’s lightest notebook at 878g while the Fujifilm UH-X Convertible 2-in-1 is the lightest convertible at 997g.
Softwareaithority.com

Morpheus Data Hybrid Cloud Management Announces New Channel Incentives and Service Provider Relationships to Accelerate Growth

Morpheus Data, the hybrid cloud application orchestration company, has signed on a record number of leading systems integrators, service providers, and channel partners to its roster in the last 12 months and is doubling channel investment to help partners expand revenue opportunities, enhance service delivery capabilities, and accelerate growth in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy