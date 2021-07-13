Cancel
Apply Now: Screenwriting Fellowship for Black Women in Comedy

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSundance Institute and Laugh Out Loud, Kevin Hart’s production company and digital network, are teaming up to launch Women Write Now, a screenwriting fellowship dedicated to championing the next generation of Black women in comedy. “Through mentorship, advocacy, production, and exhibition, this immersive program will offer a selection of talented writers the opportunity to receive one-on-one mentorship and professional guidance from leading Black women in comedy and to see their original comedic screenplay produced by LOL Studios,” a press release details.

