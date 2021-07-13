Apply Now: Screenwriting Fellowship for Black Women in Comedy
Sundance Institute and Laugh Out Loud, Kevin Hart’s production company and digital network, are teaming up to launch Women Write Now, a screenwriting fellowship dedicated to championing the next generation of Black women in comedy. “Through mentorship, advocacy, production, and exhibition, this immersive program will offer a selection of talented writers the opportunity to receive one-on-one mentorship and professional guidance from leading Black women in comedy and to see their original comedic screenplay produced by LOL Studios,” a press release details.womenandhollywood.com
Comments / 0