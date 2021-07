Ahead of Senate Bill 1383 going into effect next year, local non-profits demonstrate the vital role of food recovery in the community. San Diego CA— Two local nonprofits are working together to focus on food rescue and help feed San Diegans facing hunger across the county. On Sunday, July 25, ProduceGood, with the help of 25 volunteers from San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), will collect up to 4,000 pounds of citrus at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe. After the two-hour event, the produce will be handed off to Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, to distribute to those in need in San Diego County.