July 13 Weather with Sven: Breaking down Wednesday severe threat

By Sven Sundgaard
 11 days ago
Of course it’s all about tomorrow’s heavy rain & severe potential with a little of that wildfire smoke & the next heat wave thrown in for good measure.

I do wonder about our risk of severe weather tomorrow since the models do bring in mid-late AM rain/storms that could persist into midday. That scenario often kills later severe weather. The NWS is also watching that and the SPC seems to have drawn their risk area to reflect these various scenarios (then the severe weather would develop SE MN/ NE IA into SW WI). Then it’s onto heat next week.

