Have dealers and funding providers cleared COVID-hit car buyers' finance hurdles?

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotor finance companies and car dealers have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. After being forced to shut in March 2020 under Government rules, they were required by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer payment deferrals to customers in financial distress because of the crisis, thereby extending motor finance terms by up to three months, albeit the customers had to pay larger monthly instalments when the period ended.

