‘Age of Legends’ Will Bring ‘The Wheel of Time’ to the Big Screen, Even as Amazon Makes a TV Series
Sony Pictures Television and Amazon are already teaming up to make a Wheel of Time series based on the massive fantasy saga by author Robert Jordan, but now a movie is also in the works that’s set thousands of years before the events of those books and will complement the storylines in the upcoming show. We’ll get into the details below, but to put this decision in context, this would be like a studio deciding to make a movie based on George R.R. Martin’s Targaryen history Fire and Blood before the first season of Game of Thrones had come out.www.slashfilm.com
