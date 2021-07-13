What We're Watching This Month
Desperate for new binge watching that isn’t apocalyptic, I asked arts editor Kay Kipling for her recommendations. She turned me on to the British import Call the Midwife that’s been running on PBS for 12 years—yes, I’m a little late—and it’s become my latest Netflix marathon. The series follows a group of midwives and Anglican nuns in an impoverished section of London in the 1950s. The lives of the residents and their issues are difficult, and the childbirth scenes may be too realistic for some, but I relish the sisterhood, generosity of spirit—and the always comforting cup of tea—so I have to keep the tissues handy. —Susan Burns, editor-in-chief.www.sarasotamagazine.com
