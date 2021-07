The nominees for the 2021 Emmys were announced on Tuesday. One of them is Don Cheadle, who doesn’t understand much why he was nominated. As every time the nominees for the 2021 Emmys are announced, it is possible that a scandal will be generated in the networks. Last Tuesday the titles and interpreters who are candidates to carry the important award were announced, and within the list we can find Don Cheadle. The actor had a fairly short cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and for that he was nominated.