Recruitment Underway for School Bus Drivers in Bend and La Pine
Bend and La Pine are holding interactive transportation job fairs this month to recruit new school bus drivers, and you can test your skill at driving a bus as part of it. The job fairs are being held tomorrow from 11 to 2 and on the next two Wednesdays at the same time. The test drives will include a free b-b-q lunch and will be held at Bend Transportation on Second Street and at La Pine Middle School. Pay is $20 an hour for bus drivers and training is provided.kbnd.com
