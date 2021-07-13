Lookback 2006: New England draft lacked staying power

A goalie projected as a first-rounder is a bit of a unicorn. Projecting a goaltender's development is a bit like alchemy at this point; lots of people try to do it, but no one is willing to admit they can’t. In the last five drafts, only three goalies have been taken in the first round; Yaroslav Askarov (Nashville Predators, #11 Overall, 2020), Spencer Knight (Florida Panthers, #13 overall, 2019) and Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars, #26 overall, 2017). It's still too early to really know what these players really are — even the one drafted four years ago — which is the exact reason it’s so strange to see not just one but two goalies ranked in the first round.