Lookback 2006: New England draft lacked staying power
With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft rapidly approaching, going back 15 years to 2006, the New England class wasn’t able to have a substantial and lasting impact. Waltham, Mass., native Brian Strait went on to play the most games in the NHL (187) after being the second pick of the third round at 65th overall. However, the first New England player drafted that year was Joey Ryan. The 48th overall selection of the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, Ryan didn't make it to the show.www.hockeyjournal.com
