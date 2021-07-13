Cancel
Food & Drinks

Gaeng Khua Prik Si Krong Moo (Southern Thai Curry with Pork Ribs)

By Derek Lucci
seriouseats.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaeng khua prik is a fiery, water-based curry with baby back pork ribs and makrut lime leaves that hails from the south of Thailand. Its intense heat comes from a combination of both dried and fresh Thai chiles and copious amounts of black pepper. That heat is intensified by the fact that the curry contains no coconut milk, which tames the spiciness of other curries with its relatively high fat content and its delicate sweetness.

#Thai Curry#Green Curry#Southern Thai#Khua Red Curry
