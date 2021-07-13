Gaeng Khua Prik Si Krong Moo (Southern Thai Curry with Pork Ribs)

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high until it begins to shimmer. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the cumin seeds, cracked pepper, cinnamon stick, green cardamom, and black cardamom, if using. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste, fresh ginger, and chiles. Let them sizzle for 2 to 3 seconds, then increase the heat to medium-high, add the onion, and season with salt. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is deep golden brown and no pink remains, reducing the heat if the onions begin to get too dark, 4 to 5 minutes.