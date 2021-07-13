Chanel Douceur et Serenite (378) Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches
Chanel Douceur et Serenite (378) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow ($62.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a smokier, purple-plum color story that includes two matte shades and two satin-to-pearl shades. There was some variety in depth and finish, so I could see lighter and darker looks, though I expect looks to lean a little smoky overall. All four shades had higher coverage, were blendable, and picked up readily with a dry brush, and they lasted around eight hours on me.www.temptalia.com
