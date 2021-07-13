Cancel
Slatington, PA

2021 VBS events

Submit your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main St. in Slatington, July 18-22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration July 18 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway. On this faith-filled adventure your kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. There will be Bible lessons, songs, games, crafts and refreshments. There are classes for all ages from preschool through adult. We would love for you to travel with us on this fun adventure. If you have any questions please call 610-216-7844 or 610-767-6276.

