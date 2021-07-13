$5,000 Reward: One Year Later, The Murder Of Dwayne Saddler Still Unsolved

TAMPA, Fla.- One year later, the Tampa Police Department is still looking for information to assist detectives in identifying the person who shot and killed 28-year-old Dwayne Saddler during a large street party.

In the early hours of July 12, 2020, officers responded to the report of shots heard during a large party in the area of N. 23rd St and E. Lake Ave.

They arrived to find Dwayne Saddler with a gunshot wound and immediately began providing first aid. However,

Dwayne died on the scene.

Police say a second gunshot victim, located near N. 22nd St and E. 29th Ave., was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Despite a large number of people in the area at the time of the shooting, limited information has been provided to investigators. Dwayne’s family has authorized the release of his information and provided a photo in the hope that someone with information will come forward.

If you have information in the case, you are asked to call Tampa Police Homicide Squad and/or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in the Homicide of Dwayne Saddler.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

