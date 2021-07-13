Lumber River Quartet to perform at Bethany Evangelical

The Lumber River Quartet will be presenting a concert of gospel music at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church at 220 North St., Lehighton, at 10:45 a.m. July 18. The Lumber River Quartet is a well-known Southern gospel ministry that travels and ministers all across the U.S. and Canada. Ronald, Glenn, Randy and Les have appeared on TV, radio and are national recording artists. With smooth harmonies, live energetic style and some good Christian humor, Lumber River gives the message God has given them in hopes of seeing people everywhere come to know Jesus as their personal Savior.