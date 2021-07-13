U.S. Highway 70 Reopened After Flooding

Note: As a partner with the New Mexico Department of Transportation the City of Las Cruces is sharing this information with the public.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) has reopened U.S. Highway 70. The road reopened about 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 after being closed for nearly 24 hours due to severe flooding and mud slides.

U.S. 70, at San Augustine Pass, is now open to motorists. About 7:45 p.m. Sunday, July 11, NMDOT responded to reports of a mud slide across U.S. 70. NMDOT crews worked tirelessly overnight Sunday to remove large amounts of mud, rocks, and trees.

Overall, seven miles of U.S. 70 were devastated by the mud slide including an entrance into White Sands Missile Range (WSMR).

All four lanes of U.S. 70 have been reopened. Crews will continue to clear remaining debris and work to reopen the on- and off ramps at Exit 170 which is an additional entrance to WSMR. Motorists are urged to use caution around heavy equipment and maintainers in the area who will continue to make roadway repairs as needed.

NMDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates motorists’ cooperation during this work. For updated road information, visit www.nmroads.com or call 511.