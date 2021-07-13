'Pose's Billy Porter Gets 2021 Emmy Nom, Talks Power of Pray Tell
Pose is going out on a high. Today at the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, Pose racked up the nods. Mj Rodriguez made history when she picked up a nomination for Lead Actress. With it, she became the first out trans person ever nominated in a major category. The series itself also picked up a Best Drama Series nomination while the creator Steven Canals picked up a nod for Best Direction. But for the third and final season, Billy Porter also picked up a nomination.www.hivplusmag.com
