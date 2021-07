The Bitcoin (BTC) is ready for a major bounce as the coin moves above the $34,000 level to reclaim the upside. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is now facing the upside and according to the daily chart; it seems that there is nothing holding it back from reaching the higher level. After a tumultuous week of trading, the coin has just painted a new high for the week as it is currently trading at $34,458. The Bitcoin price spiked above $34,500 as the market remains above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages.